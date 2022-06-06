 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ORCHASP Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORCHASP are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 225.47% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 143.65% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

ORCHASP shares closed at 4.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

ORCHASP
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.61 9.80 8.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.61 9.80 8.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.07 8.45 6.11
Depreciation 0.00 0.03 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 0.91 1.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.25 0.40 0.13
Other Income 0.70 0.03 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 0.43 1.16
Interest 0.09 0.19 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 0.24 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 0.24 0.69
Tax 0.06 -- 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 0.24 0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 0.24 0.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.70 0.24 0.56
Equity Share Capital 19.79 19.79 19.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.02 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.02 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.02 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.02 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:22 am
