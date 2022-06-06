ORCHASP Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ORCHASP are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 225.47% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 143.65% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
ORCHASP shares closed at 4.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)
|
|ORCHASP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.61
|9.80
|8.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.61
|9.80
|8.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.07
|8.45
|6.11
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.03
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.91
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|0.40
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.03
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.43
|1.16
|Interest
|0.09
|0.19
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.24
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|0.24
|0.69
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.24
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.24
|0.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.70
|0.24
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|19.79
|19.79
|19.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited