ORCHASP Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in March 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 225.47% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 143.65% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

ORCHASP shares closed at 4.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)