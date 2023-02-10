ORCHASP Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, down 54.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 down 54.47% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 290.44% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 234.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

ORCHASP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Read More

ORCHASP shares closed at 4.29 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -45.63% over the last 12 months.