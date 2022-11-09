English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orbit Exports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore, up 96.04% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.04% from Rs. 27.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 139.58% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in September 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2021.

    Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in September 2021.

    Close

    Orbit Exports shares closed at 185.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.45% returns over the last 6 months and 135.36% over the last 12 months.

    Orbit Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.4049.9327.19
    Other Operating Income0.900.75--
    Total Income From Operations53.3150.6827.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.7722.189.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-5.280.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.806.354.77
    Depreciation3.413.342.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5310.775.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8813.334.60
    Other Income0.871.521.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7514.855.78
    Interest0.900.750.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8514.105.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8514.105.53
    Tax3.213.431.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6310.674.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6310.674.02
    Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.523.901.47
    Diluted EPS3.513.881.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.523.901.47
    Diluted EPS3.513.881.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orbit Exports #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm