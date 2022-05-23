Orbit Exports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.64 crore, up 116.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.64 crore in March 2022 up 116.76% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2022 up 1692.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022 up 177.78% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 115.05 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.42% returns over the last 6 months and 58.47% over the last 12 months.