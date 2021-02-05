Orbit Exports Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore in December 2020 down 36.51% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020 down 67.06% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020 down 52.41% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2019.

Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2019.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 67.30 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.22% returns over the last 6 months and -18.42% over the last 12 months.