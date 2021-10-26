Orbit Exports Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore, up 53.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.48 crore in September 2021 up 53.04% from Rs. 18.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021 up 230.64% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2021 up 76.25% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2020.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2020.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 77.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 28.78% over the last 12 months.