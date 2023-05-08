Orbit Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in March 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 down 4.65% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2023 down 6.82% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2022.

Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 150.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.28% over the last 12 months.