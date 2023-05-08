English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orbit Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in March 2023 up 0.37% from Rs. 41.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2023 down 4.65% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2023 down 6.82% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2022.

    Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    Orbit Exports shares closed at 150.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 32.28% over the last 12 months.

    Orbit Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.0947.6641.27
    Other Operating Income0.700.940.37
    Total Income From Operations41.7948.6141.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.9015.5419.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.912.23-4.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.448.376.71
    Depreciation3.703.613.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5510.4310.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.128.445.90
    Other Income0.880.751.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.009.197.00
    Interest0.770.960.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.238.236.35
    Exceptional Items-0.37---0.52
    P/L Before Tax4.868.235.84
    Tax0.562.091.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.306.144.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.306.144.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.850.861.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.157.005.40
    Equity Share Capital26.9727.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.561.97
    Diluted EPS1.902.531.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.912.561.97
    Diluted EPS1.902.531.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Orbit Exports #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: May 8, 2023 02:22 pm