Orbit Exports Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 157.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in June 2022 up 157.61% from Rs. 20.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022 up 483.4% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022 up 289.35% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 114.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 39.88% over the last 12 months.