Orbit Exports Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 157.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in June 2022 up 157.61% from Rs. 20.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022 up 483.4% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022 up 289.35% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 114.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 39.88% over the last 12 months.

Orbit Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.22 41.27 20.17
Other Operating Income 0.75 0.37 --
Total Income From Operations 51.97 41.64 20.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.71 19.97 10.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.06 -4.86 -3.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.72 6.71 4.84
Depreciation 3.34 3.41 2.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.47 10.51 4.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.79 5.90 1.42
Other Income 1.52 1.10 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.31 7.00 2.25
Interest 0.75 0.65 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.57 6.35 1.99
Exceptional Items -- -0.52 --
P/L Before Tax 14.57 5.84 1.99
Tax 3.45 1.54 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.12 4.30 1.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.12 4.30 1.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.01 1.10 0.48
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.14 5.40 2.08
Equity Share Capital 27.38 27.38 27.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 1.97 0.76
Diluted EPS 4.41 1.97 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 1.97 0.76
Diluted EPS 4.41 1.97 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

