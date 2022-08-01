English
    Orbit Exports Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 157.61% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in June 2022 up 157.61% from Rs. 20.17 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2022 up 483.4% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in June 2022 up 289.35% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

    Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2021.

    Orbit Exports shares closed at 114.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 39.88% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.2241.2720.17
    Other Operating Income0.750.37--
    Total Income From Operations51.9741.6420.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7119.9710.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.06-4.86-3.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.726.714.84
    Depreciation3.343.412.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4710.514.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.795.901.42
    Other Income1.521.100.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.317.002.25
    Interest0.750.650.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.576.351.99
    Exceptional Items---0.52--
    P/L Before Tax14.575.841.99
    Tax3.451.540.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.124.301.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.124.301.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.011.100.48
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.145.402.08
    Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.431.970.76
    Diluted EPS4.411.970.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.431.970.76
    Diluted EPS4.411.970.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

