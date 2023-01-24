Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.