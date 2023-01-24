English
    Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.61 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021.

    Orbit Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6653.8735.32
    Other Operating Income0.940.901.13
    Total Income From Operations48.6154.7836.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5419.0913.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.230.11-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.377.276.20
    Depreciation3.613.413.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4312.178.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4412.736.48
    Other Income0.750.871.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1913.607.79
    Interest0.960.900.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2312.696.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.2312.696.99
    Tax2.093.231.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.149.465.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.149.465.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.860.630.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0010.095.77
    Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.563.692.11
    Diluted EPS2.533.682.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.563.692.11
    Diluted EPS2.533.682.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited