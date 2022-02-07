Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.46 crore, up 78.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.46 crore in December 2021 up 78.86% from Rs. 20.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021 up 408.92% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in December 2021 up 161.03% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2020.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 127.80 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.49% returns over the last 6 months and 93.05% over the last 12 months.