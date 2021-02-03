MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore, down 38.45% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orbit Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore in December 2020 down 38.45% from Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020 down 77.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020 down 57.01% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2019.

Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Close

Orbit Exports shares closed at 70.05 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.54% returns over the last 6 months and -17.49% over the last 12 months.

Orbit Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations19.8318.6132.20
Other Operating Income0.56--0.92
Total Income From Operations20.3818.6133.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.785.2511.21
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.142.00-0.22
Power & Fuel----1.36
Employees Cost3.543.445.75
Depreciation2.712.762.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.574.066.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.631.095.63
Other Income0.920.951.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.552.046.99
Interest0.170.530.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.381.516.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.381.516.62
Tax0.300.372.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.091.144.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.091.144.54
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.240.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.131.384.99
Equity Share Capital27.3827.3827.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.410.501.79
Diluted EPS0.410.501.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.410.501.79
Diluted EPS0.410.501.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Orbit Exports #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Feb 3, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.