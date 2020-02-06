Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore, up 11.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore in December 2019 up 11.56% from Rs. 29.68 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019 up 28.16% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2019 up 55.57% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2018.

Orbit Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2018.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 82.35 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and -23.00% over the last 12 months.