 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oracle Fin Serv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.39 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.39 crore in September 2022 up 4.67% from Rs. 956.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.82% from Rs. 403.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.27% from Rs. 564.58 crore in September 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 46.83 in September 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 2,955.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and -40.22% over the last 12 months.

Oracle Financial Services Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,001.39 1,058.78 956.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,001.39 1,058.78 956.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 449.66 406.61 360.30
Depreciation 15.04 14.38 18.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.61 81.39 48.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 461.09 556.41 530.11
Other Income 30.45 31.55 16.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 491.54 587.96 546.37
Interest 0.83 0.89 2.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 490.71 587.08 543.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 490.71 587.08 543.84
Tax 130.94 147.83 140.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 359.77 439.25 403.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 359.77 439.25 403.41
Equity Share Capital 43.19 43.17 43.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.66 50.89 46.83
Diluted EPS 41.52 50.70 46.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.65 50.89 46.83
Diluted EPS 41.52 50.70 46.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oracle Fin Serv #Oracle Financial Services Software #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.