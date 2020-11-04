Oracle Fin Serv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 856.45 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.45 crore in September 2020 up 0.89% from Rs. 848.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.59 crore in September 2020 up 4.58% from Rs. 362.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.77 crore in September 2020 up 6.01% from Rs. 495.97 crore in September 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 44.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 42.18 in September 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,102.45 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.