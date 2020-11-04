172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|oracle-fin-serv-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-856-45-crore-up-0-89-y-o-y-6064221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oracle Fin Serv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 856.45 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 856.45 crore in September 2020 up 0.89% from Rs. 848.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.59 crore in September 2020 up 4.58% from Rs. 362.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 525.77 crore in September 2020 up 6.01% from Rs. 495.97 crore in September 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 44.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 42.18 in September 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,102.45 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.

Oracle Financial Services Software
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations856.451,003.92848.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations856.451,003.92848.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost304.12306.56299.40
Depreciation21.0620.8220.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.4092.2888.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax481.88584.26441.27
Other Income22.8337.9334.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.71622.19475.94
Interest1.241.361.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax503.48620.83474.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax503.48620.83474.27
Tax124.89165.20112.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities378.59455.63362.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period378.59455.63362.02
Equity Share Capital43.0042.9842.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.0453.0342.18
Diluted EPS43.8752.8542.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.0453.0342.18
Diluted EPS43.8752.8542.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

