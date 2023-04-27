Oracle Fin Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.30 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:Net Sales at Rs 1,112.30 crore in March 2023 up 16.06% from Rs. 958.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 543.06 crore in March 2023 up 0.56% from Rs. 540.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.53 crore in March 2023 up 5.06% from Rs. 678.22 crore in March 2022.
Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 62.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.62 in March 2022.
|Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,467.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,112.30
|1,083.11
|958.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,112.30
|1,083.11
|958.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|453.74
|461.91
|408.55
|Depreciation
|14.45
|14.52
|14.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.96
|88.54
|56.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|558.14
|518.13
|478.67
|Other Income
|139.94
|50.69
|184.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|698.08
|568.82
|663.49
|Interest
|0.72
|0.78
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|697.36
|568.05
|663.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|697.36
|568.05
|663.23
|Tax
|154.31
|137.61
|123.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|543.06
|430.44
|540.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|543.06
|430.44
|540.05
|Equity Share Capital
|43.20
|43.19
|43.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|62.86
|49.83
|62.62
|Diluted EPS
|62.58
|49.64
|62.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|62.86
|49.83
|62.62
|Diluted EPS
|62.58
|49.64
|62.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited