Oracle Fin Serv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,112.30 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,112.30 1,083.11 958.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,112.30 1,083.11 958.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 453.74 461.91 408.55 Depreciation 14.45 14.52 14.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 85.96 88.54 56.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 558.14 518.13 478.67 Other Income 139.94 50.69 184.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 698.08 568.82 663.49 Interest 0.72 0.78 0.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 697.36 568.05 663.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 697.36 568.05 663.23 Tax 154.31 137.61 123.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 543.06 430.44 540.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 543.06 430.44 540.05 Equity Share Capital 43.20 43.19 43.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 62.86 49.83 62.62 Diluted EPS 62.58 49.64 62.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 62.86 49.83 62.62 Diluted EPS 62.58 49.64 62.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited