    Oracle Fin Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.01 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,117.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 1,058.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.95 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 439.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.88 crore in June 2023 up 4.41% from Rs. 602.34 crore in June 2022.

    Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 52.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.89 in June 2022.

    Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,797.95 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.

    Oracle Financial Services Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,117.011,112.301,058.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,117.011,112.301,058.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost467.41453.74406.61
    Depreciation14.5514.4514.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.2085.9681.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax538.86558.14556.41
    Other Income75.48139.9431.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax614.33698.08587.96
    Interest0.630.720.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax613.71697.36587.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax613.71697.36587.08
    Tax158.76154.31147.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities454.95543.06439.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period454.95543.06439.25
    Equity Share Capital43.2543.2043.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.6262.8650.89
    Diluted EPS52.3762.5850.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.6262.8650.89
    Diluted EPS52.3762.5850.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oracle Fin Serv #Oracle Financial Services Software #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

