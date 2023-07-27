Oracle Fin Serv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.01 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,117.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 1,058.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.95 crore in June 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 439.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.88 crore in June 2023 up 4.41% from Rs. 602.34 crore in June 2022.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 52.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.89 in June 2022.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,797.95 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.