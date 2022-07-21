 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oracle Fin Serv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,058.78 crore, up 1.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,058.78 crore in June 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 1,041.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.25 crore in June 2022 down 8.43% from Rs. 479.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 602.34 crore in June 2022 down 9.89% from Rs. 668.43 crore in June 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.72 in June 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,258.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.89% returns over the last 6 months and -17.66% over the last 12 months.

Oracle Financial Services Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,058.78 958.35 1,041.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,058.78 958.35 1,041.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 406.61 408.55 326.28
Depreciation 14.38 14.73 17.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.39 56.41 74.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 556.41 478.67 622.61
Other Income 31.55 184.82 27.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 587.96 663.49 650.57
Interest 0.89 0.26 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 587.08 663.23 649.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 587.08 663.23 649.53
Tax 147.83 123.17 169.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 439.25 540.05 479.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 439.25 540.05 479.69
Equity Share Capital 43.17 43.12 43.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.89 62.62 55.72
Diluted EPS 50.70 62.35 55.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.89 62.62 55.72
Diluted EPS 50.70 62.35 55.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 am
