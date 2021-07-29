Oracle Fin Serv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,041.16 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,041.16 crore in June 2021 up 3.71% from Rs. 1,003.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 479.69 crore in June 2021 up 5.28% from Rs. 455.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 668.43 crore in June 2021 up 3.95% from Rs. 643.01 crore in June 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 55.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 53.03 in June 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 4,373.30 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.74% returns over the last 6 months and 44.83% over the last 12 months.