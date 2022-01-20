Oracle Fin Serv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 939.93 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 939.93 crore in December 2021 up 5.84% from Rs. 888.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.06 crore in December 2021 down 0.97% from Rs. 391.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 540.32 crore in December 2021 down 1.33% from Rs. 547.60 crore in December 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 45.56 in December 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,996.15 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.