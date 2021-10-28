Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,280.97 crore, up 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,280.97 crore in September 2021 up 6.98% from Rs. 1,197.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 447.55 crore in September 2021 up 14.15% from Rs. 392.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 656.10 crore in September 2021 up 10.18% from Rs. 595.50 crore in September 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 51.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 45.60 in September 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 4,663.50 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.89% over the last 12 months.