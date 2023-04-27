Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,470.52 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:Net Sales at Rs 1,470.52 crore in March 2023 up 15.17% from Rs. 1,276.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 479.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.51% from Rs. 481.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.13 crore in March 2023 up 19.87% from Rs. 594.09 crore in March 2022.
Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 55.86 in March 2022.
|Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,467.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,470.52
|1,449.30
|1,276.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,470.52
|1,449.30
|1,276.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|706.43
|723.81
|644.85
|Depreciation
|18.69
|20.61
|19.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.23
|119.28
|79.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|632.17
|585.61
|532.20
|Other Income
|61.27
|40.80
|42.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|693.44
|626.41
|574.28
|Interest
|7.67
|6.59
|4.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|685.77
|619.81
|569.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|685.77
|619.81
|569.82
|Tax
|206.46
|182.48
|88.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|479.30
|437.33
|481.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|479.30
|437.33
|481.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|479.30
|437.33
|481.74
|Equity Share Capital
|43.20
|43.19
|43.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.48
|50.63
|55.86
|Diluted EPS
|55.24
|50.44
|55.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|55.48
|50.63
|55.86
|Diluted EPS
|55.24
|50.44
|55.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited