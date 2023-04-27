Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,470.52 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,470.52 1,449.30 1,276.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,470.52 1,449.30 1,276.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 706.43 723.81 644.85 Depreciation 18.69 20.61 19.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.23 119.28 79.92 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 632.17 585.61 532.20 Other Income 61.27 40.80 42.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 693.44 626.41 574.28 Interest 7.67 6.59 4.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 685.77 619.81 569.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 685.77 619.81 569.82 Tax 206.46 182.48 88.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 479.30 437.33 481.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 479.30 437.33 481.74 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 479.30 437.33 481.74 Equity Share Capital 43.20 43.19 43.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 55.48 50.63 55.86 Diluted EPS 55.24 50.44 55.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 55.48 50.63 55.86 Diluted EPS 55.24 50.44 55.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited