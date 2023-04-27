 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,470.52 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:Net Sales at Rs 1,470.52 crore in March 2023 up 15.17% from Rs. 1,276.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 479.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.51% from Rs. 481.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 712.13 crore in March 2023 up 19.87% from Rs. 594.09 crore in March 2022.
Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 55.86 in March 2022. Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,467.25 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.
Oracle Financial Services Software
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations1,470.521,449.301,276.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,470.521,449.301,276.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost706.43723.81644.85
Depreciation18.6920.6119.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses113.23119.2879.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax632.17585.61532.20
Other Income61.2740.8042.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax693.44626.41574.28
Interest7.676.594.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax685.77619.81569.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax685.77619.81569.82
Tax206.46182.4888.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities479.30437.33481.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period479.30437.33481.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates479.30437.33481.74
Equity Share Capital43.2043.1943.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.4850.6355.86
Diluted EPS55.2450.4455.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS55.4850.6355.86
Diluted EPS55.2450.4455.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oracle Fin Serv #Oracle Financial Services Software #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am