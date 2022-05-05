 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,276.78 crore, up 5.44% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,276.78 crore in March 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 1,210.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 481.74 crore in March 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 460.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 594.09 crore in March 2022 down 6.2% from Rs. 633.38 crore in March 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 55.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 53.49 in March 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,431.25 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.49% returns over the last 6 months and -1.21% over the last 12 months.

Oracle Financial Services Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,276.78 1,266.33 1,210.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,276.78 1,266.33 1,210.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 644.85 594.33 561.83
Depreciation 19.81 23.75 24.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.92 87.22 59.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 532.20 561.03 565.42
Other Income 42.07 35.66 43.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 574.28 596.69 609.29
Interest 4.46 3.26 4.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 569.82 593.44 604.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 569.82 593.44 604.72
Tax 88.08 158.09 144.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 481.74 435.34 460.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 481.74 435.34 460.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 481.74 435.34 460.31
Equity Share Capital 43.12 43.12 43.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.86 50.50 53.49
Diluted EPS 55.62 50.24 53.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 55.86 50.50 53.49
Diluted EPS 55.62 50.24 53.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 5, 2022
