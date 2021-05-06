Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.86 crore, down 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,210.86 crore in March 2021 down 4.17% from Rs. 1,263.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.31 crore in March 2021 up 70.98% from Rs. 269.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 633.38 crore in March 2021 up 5.15% from Rs. 602.36 crore in March 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 53.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.36 in March 2020.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,544.80 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.60% returns over the last 6 months and 51.26% over the last 12 months.