you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,263.55 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,263.55 crore in March 2020 up 4% from Rs. 1,214.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.23 crore in March 2020 down 17.42% from Rs. 326.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 602.36 crore in March 2020 up 3.29% from Rs. 583.17 crore in March 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 38.03 in March 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 2,526.30 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -26.41% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,263.551,160.151,214.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,263.551,160.151,214.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost553.53521.41532.78
Depreciation27.4126.8316.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses144.78112.52160.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax537.83499.38505.64
Other Income37.1262.0661.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax574.95561.44566.95
Interest39.582.46--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax535.37558.97566.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax535.37558.97566.95
Tax266.15102.21240.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.23456.76326.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.23456.76326.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates269.23456.76326.00
Equity Share Capital42.9442.9342.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.3653.2138.03
Diluted EPS31.2453.0037.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.3653.2138.03
Diluted EPS31.2453.0037.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oracle Fin Serv #Oracle Financial Services Software #Results

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

