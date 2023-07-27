English
    Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.42 crore, up 4.28% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,462.42 crore in June 2023 up 4.28% from Rs. 1,402.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 500.98 crore in June 2023 up 1.88% from Rs. 491.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.06 crore in June 2023 up 4.41% from Rs. 691.58 crore in June 2022.

    Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 57.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 56.97 in June 2022.

    Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,797.95 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.

    Oracle Financial Services Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,462.421,470.521,402.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,462.421,470.521,402.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost716.89706.43647.67
    Depreciation18.4818.6919.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.05113.23107.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax603.00632.17627.72
    Other Income100.5861.2744.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax703.58693.44671.88
    Interest-3.167.67-6.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax706.75685.77678.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax706.75685.77678.83
    Tax205.76206.46187.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities500.98479.30491.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period500.98479.30491.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates500.98479.30491.76
    Equity Share Capital43.2543.2043.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.9455.4856.97
    Diluted EPS57.6755.2456.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.9455.4856.97
    Diluted EPS57.6755.2456.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

