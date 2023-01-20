 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,449.30 crore, up 14.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,449.30 crore in December 2022 up 14.45% from Rs. 1,266.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.33 crore in December 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 435.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 647.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 620.44 crore in December 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 50.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 50.50 in December 2021.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,095.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months.

Oracle Financial Services Software
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,449.30 1,376.03 1,266.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,449.30 1,376.03 1,266.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 723.81 696.27 594.33
Depreciation 20.61 21.66 23.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.28 112.88 87.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 585.61 545.22 561.03
Other Income 40.80 45.62 35.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 626.41 590.84 596.69
Interest 6.59 5.34 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 619.81 585.50 593.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 619.81 585.50 593.44
Tax 182.48 187.75 158.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 437.33 397.75 435.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 437.33 397.75 435.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 437.33 397.75 435.34
Equity Share Capital 43.19 43.19 43.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.63 46.06 50.50
Diluted EPS 50.44 45.90 50.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.63 46.05 50.50
Diluted EPS 50.44 45.90 50.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Oracle Fin Serv #Oracle Financial Services Software #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm