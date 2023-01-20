English
    Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,449.30 crore, up 14.45% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oracle Financial Services Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,449.30 crore in December 2022 up 14.45% from Rs. 1,266.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.33 crore in December 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 435.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 647.02 crore in December 2022 up 4.28% from Rs. 620.44 crore in December 2021.

    Oracle Fin Serv EPS has increased to Rs. 50.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 50.50 in December 2021.

    Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,095.45 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months.

    Oracle Financial Services Software
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,449.301,376.031,266.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,449.301,376.031,266.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost723.81696.27594.33
    Depreciation20.6121.6623.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.28112.8887.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax585.61545.22561.03
    Other Income40.8045.6235.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax626.41590.84596.69
    Interest6.595.343.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax619.81585.50593.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax619.81585.50593.44
    Tax182.48187.75158.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities437.33397.75435.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period437.33397.75435.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates437.33397.75435.34
    Equity Share Capital43.1943.1943.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.6346.0650.50
    Diluted EPS50.4445.9050.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.6346.0550.50
    Diluted EPS50.4445.9050.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm