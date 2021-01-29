Oracle Fin Serv Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,238.42 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,238.42 crore in December 2020 up 6.75% from Rs. 1,160.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.68 crore in December 2020 down 5.93% from Rs. 456.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 633.85 crore in December 2020 up 7.75% from Rs. 588.27 crore in December 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv EPS has decreased to Rs. 49.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 53.21 in December 2019.

Oracle Fin Serv shares closed at 3,269.95 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.18% over the last 12 months.