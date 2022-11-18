Oracle Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 582.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 582.69% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 725.36% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2022 up 683.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Oracle Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

Oracle Credit shares closed at 202.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 294.92% returns over the last 6 months and 458.01% over the last 12 months.