Oracle Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 33.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 33.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 313.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Oracle Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Oracle Credit shares closed at 55.35 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and 452.95% over the last 12 months.