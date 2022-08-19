Oracle Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 737.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in June 2022 up 737.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 851.4% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 up 816.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Oracle Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Oracle Credit shares closed at 86.10 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 101.17% returns over the last 6 months and 110.77% over the last 12 months.