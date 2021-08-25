Oracle Credit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 16.73% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 2.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Oracle Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Oracle Credit shares closed at 35.15 on August 24, 2021 (BSE)