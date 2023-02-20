Oracle Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 905.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oracle Credit are:Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 up 905.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 203.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 224% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Oracle Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.
|Oracle Credit shares closed at 113.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.54% returns over the last 6 months and 163.88% over the last 12 months.
|Oracle Credit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.65
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.65
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|--
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.07
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.10
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.47
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.47
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.47
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.74
|0.47
|0.25
|Tax
|0.19
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.55
|0.35
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.55
|0.35
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.94
|6.94
|5.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.50
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.50
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.79
|0.50
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.79
|0.50
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited