Oracle Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 38.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 38.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 141.07% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Oracle Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Oracle Credit shares closed at 8.25 on February 23, 2021 (BSE)