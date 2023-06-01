Optimus Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 105.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 105.81% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 471.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 84.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 159.05% over the last 12 months.