Optimus Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 0.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 0.48% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 506.9% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 34.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 41.29% over the last 12 months.