Optimus Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 1.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 127.11% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 40.85 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and 35.94% over the last 12 months.