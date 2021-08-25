Optimus Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 23.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 23.16% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 140.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 30.05 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)