Optimus Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 79.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 79.51% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.