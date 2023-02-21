English
    Optimus Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 79.51% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 79.51% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 72.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Optimus Finance shares closed at 65.20 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.64% returns over the last 6 months and 90.09% over the last 12 months.

    Optimus Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.110.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.110.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.070.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.040.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.01
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.010.01
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.01-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.01-0.01
    Tax0.00-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.01
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:11 am