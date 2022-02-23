Optimus Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 48.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 48.22% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 131.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 31.25 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)