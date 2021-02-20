Optimus Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 80.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 80.04% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 324.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 23.80 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)