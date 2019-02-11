Optimus Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 24.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 54.34% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 10.84 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)