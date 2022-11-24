Optimus Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore, up 78.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore in September 2022 up 78.65% from Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 101.01% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 56.85 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.50% returns over the last 6 months and 79.62% over the last 12 months.