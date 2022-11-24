English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: How To Play As Nifty Inches Closer To Record
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Optimus Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore, up 78.65% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.84 crore in September 2022 up 78.65% from Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 101.01% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

    Optimus Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2021.

    Optimus Finance shares closed at 56.85 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.50% returns over the last 6 months and 79.62% over the last 12 months.

    Optimus Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2121.9414.47
    Other Operating Income0.620.441.67
    Total Income From Operations28.8422.3816.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.1318.5610.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.62--0.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.70-0.370.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.121.02
    Depreciation0.330.310.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.121.521.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.241.242.03
    Other Income0.451.62-0.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.692.861.74
    Interest0.460.390.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.232.461.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.232.461.32
    Tax0.190.330.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.042.131.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.042.131.15
    Minority Interest-0.75-0.99-0.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.291.140.64
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.051.16
    Diluted EPS2.322.051.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.051.16
    Diluted EPS2.322.051.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Optimus Finance #Results
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 01:33 pm