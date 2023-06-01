English
    Optimus Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Optimus Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 30.89% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 1.82% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

    Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

    Optimus Finance shares closed at 84.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 159.05% over the last 12 months.

    Optimus Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4023.2119.18
    Other Operating Income2.770.70--
    Total Income From Operations25.1723.9119.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3013.1714.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.366.47--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.360.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.101.151.08
    Depreciation0.310.330.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.831.182.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.371.251.36
    Other Income-1.520.990.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.852.241.89
    Interest0.290.480.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.561.751.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.561.751.54
    Tax0.12-0.020.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.441.771.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.441.771.39
    Minority Interest-0.48-0.65--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.961.131.39
    Equity Share Capital7.475.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.021.46
    Diluted EPS1.141.981.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.021.46
    Diluted EPS1.141.981.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
