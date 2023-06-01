Optimus Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.17 crore in March 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 30.89% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 1.82% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022.

Optimus Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

Optimus Finance shares closed at 84.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 159.05% over the last 12 months.